/ Filling Lillie Bryan's oil tank can cost as much as $1,500. She said couldn't afford to heat her Dorchester home without assistance from LIHEAP. or HEAP as it's known in Massachusetts. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, better known as LIHEAP, is under threat.

WBUR’s Miriam Wasser tells us how essential its been for people in New England and what it could mean the program’s funding is cut.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR