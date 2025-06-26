© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
What's next for Kilmar Abrego Garcia?

By Marianna Bacallao,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 26, 2025 at 2:05 AM MDT

A federal judge has ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man the government wrongly deported to El Salvador. The government's next move could be for ICE to detain him.

