Why musician Mike Posner went back to the site of his near-lethal snakebite

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode "How taking a second look can change your everything"

When fame left him feeling empty, singer-songwriter Mike Posner set out to look for happiness. His plan: walk across America. What he didn't plan for: a venomous snake.

About Mike Posner

Mike Posner is a singer-songwriter with five studio albums. His pop single "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2017 Grammys. In addition to his own music, Posner has written hits for some of the world's biggest artists, including Maroon 5 and Justin Bieber.

In 2019, Posner walked nearly 3,000 miles across North America. He then made it to the peak of Mount Everest in 2021, raising more than $250,000 for the Detroit Justice Center.

