Idaho officials provide statements after 'ambush' on firefighters
Several of Idaho's elected officials have made statements during and after the "ambush" on emergency personnel in north Idaho.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office provided an update late Sunday night on the fire and shooting that happened on Canfield Mountain.
Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken. As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.Idaho Gov. Brad Little
I am monitoring the horrific reports out of Coeur d’Alene this evening. I urge local residents to follow recommendations of law enforcement. My prayers are with victims and first responders.Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo
Vicki and I join all Idahoans in mourning the heroic first responders murdered and others injured in the line of duty in Kootenai County. This villainous attack on the people who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities is despicable and NOT Idaho. We pray for the victims, their loved ones, and for justice.Idaho Sen. Jim Risch
Devastating news in Coeur d'Alene tonight - developments are being closely monitored alongside local officials. My prayers and thoughts go out to our brave first responders and their families.Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher
Gut-wrenching news coming from Coeur d’Alene. As the situation develops, our thoughts and prayers are with the brave firefighters and all first responders on the scene.Rep. Mike Simpson
I stand with all Idahoans in supporting first responders in Coeur d’Alene and praying for the victims’ families. I pray the shooters are stopped before more harm is done. Godspeed to the law enforcement officers on the ground.Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon
I'm devastated to learn that two people have died in the shooting targeting firefighters in Kootenai County, and more are injured. I'm holding their families, friends, and fellow first responders in my heart.Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea