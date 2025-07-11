© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ could drive up household energy costs in the Mountain West, experts predict

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published July 11, 2025 at 10:07 AM MDT
This is a drone aerial view of a solar panel farm near Reno, Nevada, on a sunny day.
Gchapel
/
Adobe Stock
The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" repeals clean energy tax credits and makes it more expensive to build solar farms, like this project outside of Reno, Nevada.

President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” phases out tax credits for clean energy projects, slowing the addition of new power to the grid. Experts predict it could drive up energy costs, especially in parts of the Mountain West.

Nationwide, on average, household energy bills could increase by more than 7% by the end of the decade, according to an analysis by National Economic Research Associates.

The industry consulting group estimates household energy bills would mirror the national increase in Nevada, Colorado, Utah and Montana. Meanwhile, energy costs are predicted to spike by nearly 30% in Wyoming, 25% in New Mexico and 14% in Arizona.

This comes at a time when most of the nation’s new power to the grid is coming from renewable energy projects, and energy demand is higher than ever, said Ben King, an energy policy researcher with Rhodium Group who was not involved in the analysis.

“It is an inconvenient time to be making it more difficult to put stuff on the grid when we've got this level of growth,” said King, noting the demand is largely being driven by AI data centers. “If you're making it more expensive to build the stuff that we know is in the pipeline right now, then you may just not be able to plug in that next data center, for instance.”

Even before the act was passed, the U.S. was already seeing a drop in clean energy investment due to fading federal support. In the first five months of this year, companies canceled more than two dozen projects.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel

