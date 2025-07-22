© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal Funding for Public Media is gone. Donate now

Israel expands military operation into central Gaza

By Emily Feng,
Sacha Pfeiffer
Published July 22, 2025 at 3:26 AM MDT

For the first time in 21 months of war, Israeli ground troops have pushed into central Gaza. Palestinians sheltering in several areas there have been ordered to evacuate.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate