The world's largest falconry museum located in the Treasure Valley just expanded

Birds of prey are carnivorous birds, meaning they only eat meat. In Idaho, we have more than 20 species of raptors, from the two-foot-tall Great Horned Owl to the American Kestrel, which is about the same size as an American Robin.

For thousands of years, humans have trained domesticated raptors and used them for hunting—a special sport known as falconry.

John Goodall with The Archives of Falconry, just south of Boise, told Idaho Matters it is a unique hunting practice utilizing the bird of prey's skills and abilities.

"Falconry is an ancient hunting art form that dates back at least two millennia. And some evidence indicates much older than that. But it's really the art and practice of using a trained raptor, to hunt wild quarry in its natural setting and natural habitats."

Falconry was used by kings, queens and other high society members spanning the Eurasian continent and parts of Northern Africa throughout the ages.

The Idaho Falconers Association shared that there are approximately 300 falconers in the state.

Idaho is home to the most expansive falconry artifact collection. The Archives of Falconry has been collecting writing, supplies, and art of falconry since 1986.

"The archives has an incredible collection that was built over the years, and it's in the form of a vast library, which includes ancient falconry texts dating back to some of the oldest texts we have, in the 1400s," said Goodall.

The museum just expanded due to its growing collection. It is located on the same campus as The Peregrine Fund – both are educational resources available to visit and learn more about the history of falconry and the many raptors of the state.