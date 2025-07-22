© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Scams targeting writers cheat them out of millions

WBUR
Published July 22, 2025

In January, the Justice Department charged three people behind a company called PageTurner with cheating 800 authors out of $44 million. The company falsely promised publishing deals, marketing and advertising services, and TV and movie deals, while demanding high fees in return. Self-published authors are especially vulnerable to scams like this.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Brent Crane, an investigative reporter who wrote about these scams for Bloomberg Businessweek.

Here & Now Newsroom

