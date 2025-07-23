Morning news brief
House to start summer recess early to avoid Epstein files vote, Trump deflects on Epstein probe with accusations about Obama, Columbia disciplines over 70 students for pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
Copyright 2025 NPR
