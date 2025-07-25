© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
National teacher union president on Trump's efforts to defund public education

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 25, 2025 at 9:59 AM MDT
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks during the Democratic National Convention Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Members of the American Federation of Teachers are meeting in Washington D.C. Friday. The union’s annual conference comes as the Trump administration has frozen more than $5 billion of funding for K-to-12 schools and vowed to close to the Department of Education.

We speak to AFT president Randi Weingarten about the challenges facing school teachers.

