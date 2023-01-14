© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
bspr_readers_corner_onblue_2015.jpg
Reader's Corner

"Africa Is Not A Country" By Dipo Faloyin

By Bob Kustra
Published January 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST
dipofaloyin.jpeg

So often, Africa has been depicted simplistically as a uniform land of famines and safaris, poverty and strife, stripped of all nuance. In his new book, Africa is Not a Country: Notes on a Bright Continent, Dipo Faloyin offers a much-needed corrective. Weaving a tapestry of stories that bring to life Africa’s rich diversity, communities, and histories, Faloyin’s book for the future, even while they unequivocally confront the obstacles set in place by former colonial powers.

Dipo Faloyin is a senior editor at VICE, where he focuses on race, culture, and identity around the world. His writing has appeared in Dazed, Prospect, and HuffPost. Africa is Not a Country is his debut book.

Tags
Reader's Corner AfricaPoliticsYouth
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra