© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal Funding for Public Media is gone. Donate now

What is the impact when parents can opt their kids out of school lessons for religious reasons?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 28, 2025 at 9:51 AM MDT

In Texas, many parents are raising concerns about a new Bible-infused curriculum in the state’s public schools. A recent Supreme Court ruling allowing parents to opt their children out of lessons including LGBTQ+ themes could give new standing to parents who object to the Texas state curriculum.

Norah Rami, a reporter with Chalkbeat, joins us to discuss what this means for religious instruction in schools.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate