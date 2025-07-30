Texas Republicans unveil a proposed redraw of House seats to boost the party
Texas Republicans have unveiled a proposed redraw of the state's congressional map that is likely to help the party pick up additional seats.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Texas Republicans have unveiled a proposed redraw of the state's congressional map that is likely to help the party pick up additional seats.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.