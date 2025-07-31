High Noon is recalling some vodka seltzers mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks

Fans of a popular energy drink may unknowingly be cracking open a can of alcohol, thanks to a supply-chain snafu.

High Noon is recalling certain 12-packs of its vodka seltzers, which turned out to offer more than just a variety of fruit flavors: The company says some of them also contained cans of the cocktail that were mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks, an entirely different brand.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Wednesday that High Noon is recalling an unspecified number of what they call beach variety packs that were sent to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin between July 21 and July 23.

"Some of these packs contain cans that are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol and are mislabeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with a silver top," the FDA said.

In other words, someone who purchased a variety pack of High Noon hard seltzers — meant to be a mix of flavors marketed for easy beachside sipping — may have ended up with some cans of a blue raspberry-flavored energy drink that Celsius describes as "inspired by the infinite adventure of space travel." But that's not actually what's inside the cans in those recalled packs, meaning some caffeine-seekers may be downing spiked seltzer instead.

How did this mixed-drink mix-up happen?

Celsius and High Noon are made by different companies, but share a third-party packaging supplier.

/ U.S. Food and Drug Administration / U.S. Food and Drug Administration Celsius says customers should check the lot number and lid color on all cans of its Astro Vibe drink in the Sparkling Blue Razz flavor, even if they didn't come in a variety pack.

Celsius said in a statement that the packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty cans of the energy drink to High Noon's production facility, which then filled them with vodka seltzer and packed them into their 12-packs.

High Noon and its parent company, Gallo, have not yet responded to NPR's requests for comment. Celsius says it has launched a joint investigation along with Gallo and the third-party can supplier.

The FDA says no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.

Celsius drinks — which contain 200-270 milligrams of caffeine, more than double a typical cup of coffee — have become increasingly popular among Gen Z, fitness enthusiasts and even lawmakers on Capitol Hill: The Washington Post reported earlier this year that the drink is sold in the Senate refectory and a Celsius vending machine in the House of Representatives basement, while House Speaker Mike Johnson keeps a stash in his office fridge.

High Noon hard seltzers, which are marketed as containing vodka and real fruit juice, have an alcohol content of 4.5% ABV. They first hit the market in 2019 and by 2022 had become the top-selling U.S. spirit brand by volume, according to data from Impact Databank.

What should consumers do?

The recall only affects two production lots with the following codes, which can be found on the top of the High Noon box: L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59, and L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to L CCC 18JL25 03:00. There are also pictures in the FDA's announcement.

But the FDA and Celsius say customers should check the lot codes and lid colors on all cans of Celsius Astro Vibe in the Sparkling Blue Razz flavor, even if they didn't come as part of a variety pack.

"Check for the presence of a silver lid or the bottom of the can for lot codes L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11; both are signs that the product is affected," Celsius says, noting that standard products have black lids.

The FDA says customers who unknowingly purchased the affected products should not consume the beverage in the energy drink can, warning of "unintentional alcohol ingestion."

It directs them to contact High Noon Consumer Relations (consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com) for more information about next steps, including refunds.

