© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal Funding for Public Media is gone. Donate now

Love at first punch at Dubrows Cafeteria

By Michael Garofalo
Published August 1, 2025 at 2:17 AM MDT

Van Harris and his wife, Shirley, grew up a block away from each other in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. In this 2012 conversation they remember how they first met in the 1930s.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michael Garofalo

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate