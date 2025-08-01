Love at first punch at Dubrows Cafeteria
Van Harris and his wife, Shirley, grew up a block away from each other in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. In this 2012 conversation they remember how they first met in the 1930s.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Van Harris and his wife, Shirley, grew up a block away from each other in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. In this 2012 conversation they remember how they first met in the 1930s.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.