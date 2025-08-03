© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Trump's 'Golden Share' in U.S. Steel

By Erika Beras
Published August 3, 2025 at 3:09 PM MDT

The iconic American company, U.S. Steel was sold to Nippon Steel in Japan earlier this summer. The terms of the deal give President Trump an outsized say in the future of U.S. Steel.

