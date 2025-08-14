© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaskans react to Putin's visit

By Liz Ruskin
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:10 PM MDT

Alaska has a long relationship with Russia -- both positive and negative. In advance of Trump and Putin's meeting in Anchorage, we get reactions from Alaskans about the summit in their state.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Liz Ruskin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate