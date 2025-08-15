© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Trump shakes up the Kennedy Center Honors

By A Martínez
Published August 15, 2025 at 2:12 AM MDT

President Trump has announced a new host of the Kennedy Center Honors: himself. NPR speaks with "Trump Revealed" co-author Marc Fisher about Trump's love of the limelight.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate