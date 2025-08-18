© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to expect out of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 18, 2025 at 9:48 AM MDT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP Photo)
/
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP Photo)

President Trump is meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday. Zelenskyy is being joined by several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump is expected to lean on Ukraine to take a deal with Russia that involves giving up territory.

We get the latest from NPR’s White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate