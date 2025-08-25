© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Atlantic staff writer Michael Scherer on Laura Loomer's influence on President Trump

By A Martínez
Published August 25, 2025 at 3:03 AM MDT

NPR's A Martinez talks with Atlantic staff writer Michael Scherer about Laura Loomer's influence with President Trump and his administration.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate