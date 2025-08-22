"A City on Mars" by Kelly and Zach Weinersmith

The promise of starting life anew somewhere far, far away beckons, and settling the stars finally seems within our grasp. Or is it?

In their latest book, A City on Mars, Zach Weinersmith and his co-author and spouse Kelly Weinersmith, set out to write the essential guide to a glorious future of space settlements, but after years of research, they aren’t so sure it’s a good idea. Space technologies are progressing fast, but we lack the knowledge needed to have space families, build space farms, and create space nations in a way that doesn’t spark conflict back home. In a world hurtling toward human expansion into space, A City on Mars investigates whether the dream of new worlds won’t create nightmares, both for settlers and the people they leave behind.

Zach Weinersmith is the cartoonist behind the popular geek webcomic, Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal. With Kelly Weinersmith, he co-wrote the New York Times bestseller Soonish: Ten Emerging Technologies That’ll Improve and/or Ruin Everything and illustrated the influential book Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration. His work has been featured by The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, Slate, Forbes, and many other places.