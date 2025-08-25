© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

Hunger organization declares famine in Gaza City

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 25, 2025 at 9:50 AM MDT

The world’s leading authority on hunger said the Gaza Strip’s largest city is gripped by famine, and that it’s likely to spread until there is a ceasefire and an end to restrictions on food aid.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said famine is happening in Gaza City and could spread to other cities in the south by the end of next month.

Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, chief executive officer of the humanitarian group Mercy Corps, talks with NPR’s Rob Schmitz about the crisis.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate