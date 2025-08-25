© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Intel's role in the U.S.-China chip war

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 25, 2025 at 9:58 AM MDT

Last week, President Trump announced the U.S. would take a 10% stake in embattled U.S. chipmaker Intel. It comes after Trump and others criticized the company’s new CEO over his ties to Chinese companies.

It also lays bare the challenges the U.S. is facing in keeping its chip technology away from Chinese companies, which is just one of numerous fronts where the U.S. is facing off with China.

Host Rob Schmitz learns about the ongoing U.S.-China tensions and more with Isaac Stone Fish, founder of Strategy Risks, a firm that examines corporate exposure to China, and author of “America 2nd: How America’s Elites are Making China Stronger.”

Here & Now Newsroom

