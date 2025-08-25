President Trump threatens to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago
National Guard troops and federal agents have a visible presence in Washington, D.C., and now President Trump has threatened to send them into Chicago.
Copyright 2025 NPR
National Guard troops and federal agents have a visible presence in Washington, D.C., and now President Trump has threatened to send them into Chicago.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.