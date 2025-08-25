Relocating, or buying a house? Climate change means asking a lot of hard questions

/ A sale sign stands outside a home in Wyndmoor, Pa., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Matt Rourke/AP)

For those thinking about relocating — perhaps for a job, or after retirement — there are myriad decisions to make. But these days, one of the key considerations is climate change. With heat, fires, flooding and devastating storms increasing in both frequency and intensity, buyers are being forced not only to figure out whether the homes they want to purchase can stand up to environmental forces, but also whether entire communities will remain sustainable in the coming years and decades.

New York Times columnists Ron Lieber and Tara Siegel Bernard did a deep dive into the topic in their article, “How to Shop For a Home that Won’t Be Upended by Climate Change.“

Lieber joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the questions to ask and where to find the answers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

