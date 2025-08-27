© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

The latest on the mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school

By Peter Cox
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:13 PM MDT

Early Wednesday morning, a gunman shot into the windows of a Catholic school in Minneapolis. At least two children were killed and several others were injured.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Peter Cox

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate