4 children are among those killed by a Russian drone attack on Kyiv

Updated August 28, 2025 at 7:01 AM MDT

KYIV, Ukraine — A major Russian air attack on Kyiv early Thursday, including a rare strike in the city center that damaged the European Union's diplomatic offices, killed at least 17 people and wounded 48 more, authorities said.

The bombardment of drones and missiles was the first major Russian attack on Kyiv in weeks as U.S.-led peace efforts to end the three-year war struggled to gain traction. It also prompted Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, to say she planned to summon Russia's EU envoy to Brussels.

Two of Ukraine's top envoys were set to meet Friday with the Trump administration regarding mediation.

The Kremlin said Russia remained interested in continuing peace talks despite Thursday's air attack, which was one of the war's biggest since it began in 2022.

Among the dead were four children between 2 and 17, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's city administration. The numbers are expected to rise.

Rare attack on center of Kyiv

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP Firefighters work on the site of a burning building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday.

The attack was one of the few times Russian drones and missiles have penetrated the heart of Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 598 strike drones and decoys and 31 missiles of different types across the country early Thursday, most of them striking targets in Kyiv.

At least 33 locations across all 10 of the city's districts were directly hit or damaged by debris, Tkachenko said. Thousands of windows shattered as nearly 100 buildings were damaged, including a shopping mall in the city center.

Oleksandr Khilko arrived at the scene after a missile hit the residential building where his sister lives in the capital's Darnytsia district. He heard screams from people who were trapped under the rubble and pulled out three survivors, including a boy.

"It's inhuman, striking civilians," Khilko said, his clothes covered in dust and the tips of his fingers black with soot. "With every cell of my body I want this war to end as soon as possible. I wait, but every time the air raid alarm sounds, I am afraid."

Sophia Akylina said her home in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district was damaged.

"It's never happened before that they attacked so close," the 21-year old said. "Negotiations haven't yielded anything yet, unfortunately people are suffering."

EU and U.K. summon Russian envoys after strikes hit their buildings

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said two strikes landed 20 seconds apart about 50 meters (164 feet) from the EU Mission to Ukraine building in Kyiv. She said no staff were injured in the strike.

"No diplomatic mission should ever be a target. In response, we are summoning the Russian envoy in Brussels," Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, said Thursday in a post on X.

The British Council, which promotes cultural relations and educational opportunities, also said its Kyiv office had been "severely damaged" in the attack and was closed to visitors until further notice.

The organization posted a photo showing the building with its windows and entrance smashed open and surrounded by glass and debris. A guard was injured and is "shaken but stable," council chief executive Scott McDonald posted on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "sabotaging" hopes of peace following the "senseless" strikes. The Russian ambassador to London was summoned to the foreign office.

Diplomatic efforts to reach peace have stalled

Thursday's attack is the first major combined Russian mass drone and missile attack to strike Kyiv since U.S. President Donald Trump met with Putin in Alaska earlier this month to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

"Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X following the attack. "We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions."

While a diplomatic push to end the war appeared to gain momentum shortly after that meeting, few details have emerged about the next steps.

Western leaders have accused Putin of dragging his feet in peace efforts and avoiding serious negotiations while Russian troops move deeper into Ukraine. This week, Ukrainian military leaders conceded Russian forces have broken into an eighth region of Ukraine seeking to capture more ground.

Zelenskyy hopes for harsher U.S. sanctions to cripple the Russian economy if Putin does not demonstrate seriousness about ending the war. He reiterated those demands following Thursday's attack.

Trump bristled this week at Putin's stalling on an American proposal for direct peace talks with Zelenskyy. Trump said Friday he expects to decide on next steps in two weeks if direct talks aren't scheduled.

Russia says it targeted "military-industrial complex"

Russia's Ministry of Defense said it carried out a strike against military air bases and companies "within Ukraine's military-industrial complex" using long-range weapons, including Kinzhal missiles.

"All designated objects were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine has ramped up domestic arms production to fight Russia's invasion. Many weapons factories operate covertly, with some embedded in civilian areas with superior air defenses. Indiscriminate Russian attacks claiming to target Ukraine's defense industry have killed many civilians.

The Russian defense ministry also said it shot down 102 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly in the country's southwest. A drone attack sparked a blaze at the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, local officials said, while a second fire was reported at the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region.

Ukrainian drones have repeatedly struck refineries and other oil infrastructure in recent weeks in an attempt to weaken Russia's war economy, causing gas stations in some Russian regions to run dry and prices to spike.

Ukraine's national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, reported damage to its infrastructure in the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions, causing delays and requiring trains to use alternative routes.

