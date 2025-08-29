Morning new brief
Relatives and friends remember the victims of the Minneapolis shooting, a new CDC head has been appointed after a week of turmoil at the agency, Xi, Putin and Kim to unite at major military parade in Beijing.
Copyright 2025 NPR
