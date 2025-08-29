© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

Morning new brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published August 29, 2025 at 2:15 AM MDT

Relatives and friends remember the victims of the Minneapolis shooting, a new CDC head has been appointed after a week of turmoil at the agency, Xi, Putin and Kim to unite at major military parade in Beijing.

