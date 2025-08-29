SANTA ANA ARTIFACTS

A case of stolen Native artifacts in New Mexico went cold four decades

ago. But now, officials with the Santa Ana Pueblo Tribe are relaunching an

investigation in hopes of finding the objects that are centuries old.

Investigators are hoping to recover war shields, drums, pottery and other

items that were stolen from Tribal members' homes and traditional society

houses in 1984. The Tribe's pottery is particularly valuable because it has

never been sold to people outside the community.

Monica Murrell, director of the Santa Ana Historic Preservation Department

said the effort to acquire the 40-year-old case files began in September of

2024.

“There are clues in the case files, there are some descriptions, there are

measurements, there are, in some cases, drawings.”

Family members play a critical role in identifying stolen artifacts. Without

their confirmation, investigators cannot always verify the item’s authenticity.

e lead proved fruitful when the family of an antiquities dealer in northern

New Mexico combed through his ledgers detailing acquisitions and sales.

Tribal investigators followed one lead at a time until they located the most

recent buyers of the vessel who returned it after learning the story behind

its theft.

New leads for other artifacts are coming to investigators.

Earlier this year, a dough bowl was returned to the Pueblo of Santa Ana

after being stolen from the tribe’s ceremonial village in 1984. The bowl was

reclaimed by authorities and verified by family members in a ceremony.

Investigators have 12 additional leads they are pursuing in which the case

files reveal where the perpetrators sold the stolen items.

New and revised laws have made it easier for investigators to reclaim

pieces of tribal cultural history. Artifacts that are at least a century old are considered antiquities and protected under the Archeological Resources Protection Act. And, in

December of 2022, Congress passed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of

Patrimony Act, which prohibits the export of items sacred to Indigenous

peoples.

Murrell said her final hope is that individuals who purchase historic artifacts

will do their homework in identifying the origins of their purchase.