© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

'Alligator Alcatraz' will soon shut down

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 1, 2025 at 9:52 AM MDT

The immigration detention center in Florida’s Everglades that officials have dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” soon will hold no detainees. Last week, a judge ordered Florida and the Trump administration to stop bringing new detainees to the facility and to wind down operations there within 60 days.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Associated Press reporter Kate Payne about what happens next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate