© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

The difference between Trump and FDR's efforts to exert federal control

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 2, 2025 at 9:46 AM MDT

President Trump is facing intensifying scrutiny over his attempts to exert federal control during his second term. However, some are saying his actions are no different than those of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who worked to expand the size of the Supreme Court after it ruled against his New Deal policy.

Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss this comparison and how Trump and FDR’s presidential power grabs differ.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate