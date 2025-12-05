© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Non-residents now have to enter drawing to hunt elk and deer in Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:11 AM MST
A bearded hunter holding a rifle over his shoulder looking into the mid distance while standing in a field of dry grass. There is a slightly snowy hill in the background
Idaho Department of Fish and Game
/
Website
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is changing how non-residents can access Elk and Deer licenses for the 2026 hunting season.

Idaho Fish and Game is switching things up for non-residents looking to hunt elk and deer next year. For the first time, out-of-state hunters will have to enter a drawing to get a tag for the 2026 season.

Non-resident tags used to be available over-the-counter or online on a first-come first-served basis. Idaho Fish and Game’s Roger Phillips said people would fly in just to buy them in person and wait in lines, with some even camping in front of their offices.

“We saw that it was unsustainable,” Phillips said. “There was also a fairness issue for people who couldn't take the time off to come to Idaho and physically buy a tag or sit in front of their computer for sometimes four to six hours.”

“The scarcity of other options in other states is what made the demand so high in Idaho,” he added.

Last year, Fish and Game sold 13,000 non-resident elk and 17,000 deer tags in 2025. Those do not affect local hunting tags.

“Resident general tags are unlimited,” he said. “There's this misnomer out there that we're giving [to] nonresidents things that residents can't get. And that's just incorrect.”

Last year, the Department sold almost 230,000 tags to local hunters. The drawing applies to elk, regular deer, and white-tailed deer tags.

Any non-resident applying for a license this year also has to pay a non-refundable $200 general hunting license. Those will remain valid for the season and allow hunters who didn’t get an elk or deer tag to still buy other over-the-counter tags, like bear tags, mountain lion tags, turkey tags, wolf tags. It also allows non-residents to go waterfowl or upland hunting, or apply for a controlled hunt in the spring.

The random drawing will be automated by a computer program, run through a contractor.

”They do it for multiple states and they are audited and all that stuff,” Phillips added. “It's pretty serious business.”

The application period for the drawing opens Dec. 5 until Dec. 15. Results will be announced in early January. Find more information here.
Environment Idaho Fish and Game DepartmentElkHunting
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

