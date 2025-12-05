Holocaust survivor visits Boise to address modern denial through storytelling

A Holocaust survivor visited downtown Boise Tuesday night to tell his story and address Holocaust denial.

Ninety-year-old Pete Metzelaar spoke to more than 700 people at the Egyptian Theatre about his childhood in the Netherlands under Nazi occupation. He hid in forests and under floorboards to escape being taken to a concentration camp.

Metzelaar says his storytelling is meant to educate young people on the truth of the Holocaust. His presentation showed official records of his father’s death in a concentration camp.

“There are people today that said, you know, the Jews really overdid it a little bit. Six million? Eh, maybe they meant six hundred. Or it never happened. Well, the thing is, it happened,” said Metzelaar.

The event was hosted by nonprofit Council for Holocaust Awareness of Idaho . Co-founder Lisa Uhlmann says the council was formed in the summer of 2024 to provide Holocaust education to schools.

“You can't argue with history, and you can't argue with the documents in true evidence. And that's what we want not only students to know, but their parents and adults as well,” said Uhlmann.

Only 30 states require Holocaust education in public school, according to nonprofit Echoes and Reflections. Idaho is not one of them.