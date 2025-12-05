© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Holocaust survivor visits Boise to address modern denial through storytelling

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:33 AM MST
90-year old Holocaust survivor Pete Metzelaar at the Egyptian theater, standing next to a picture of himself as a child under Nazi occupation.
Jaime Geary
/
Boise State Public Radio
90-year old Holocaust survivor Pete Metzelaar at the Egyptian theater, standing next to a picture of himself as a child under Nazi occupation.

A Holocaust survivor visited downtown Boise Tuesday night to tell his story and address Holocaust denial.

Ninety-year-old Pete Metzelaar spoke to more than 700 people at the Egyptian Theatre about his childhood in the Netherlands under Nazi occupation. He hid in forests and under floorboards to escape being taken to a concentration camp.

Metzelaar says his storytelling is meant to educate young people on the truth of the Holocaust. His presentation showed official records of his father’s death in a concentration camp.

“There are people today that said, you know, the Jews really overdid it a little bit. Six million? Eh, maybe they meant six hundred. Or it never happened. Well, the thing is, it happened,” said Metzelaar.

The event was hosted by nonprofit Council for Holocaust Awareness of Idaho. Co-founder Lisa Uhlmann says the council was formed in the summer of 2024 to provide Holocaust education to schools.

“You can't argue with history, and you can't argue with the documents in true evidence. And that's what we want not only students to know, but their parents and adults as well,” said Uhlmann.

Only 30 states require Holocaust education in public school, according to nonprofit Echoes and Reflections. Idaho is not one of them.

Last year, the Idaho State Police reported a 21% increase in hate crimes. Uhlmann says the council wants to address a global increase in antisemitism. On its website, witnesses of antisemitic crimes can fill out a report to be connected with local law enforcement.
