How to redirect negative thought spirals

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 8, 2025 at 9:56 AM MDT
Two people sit and comfort each other. (Justin Paget/Getty Images)
/
Two people sit and comfort each other. (Justin Paget/Getty Images)

Many people experience negative spirals or feedback loops of negative thoughts. The triggers for these spirals can be minor, but they can lead to major self-doubts and questioning our sense of belonging, skills, or value.

If we understand how these negative spirals begin, we can try to stop them in ourselves and in others, said Greg Walton, professor of psychology at Stanford University and author of the Book “Ordinary Magic: The Science of How We Can Achieve Big Change with Small Acts.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Walton about how these negative spirals start and what can help tilt them toward the positive.

Here & Now Newsroom

