As Iran conflict continues, Iranians in Idaho share their thoughts

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a military campaign on Feb. 27, the country has retaliated with its own strikes against neighboring countries. Iranian citizens have been protesting against the country’s government, led by Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khomeini since December 2024. He was killed by a U.S. strike early in this conflict.

Reporter Jaime Geary spoke to Iranians watching the conflict from Idaho. This story was made to be heard, click the play button above to listen.

Saba is a Ph.D. candidate for biomedical engineering at Boise State University. For safety concerns, we will only be using her first name. She grew up in Iran and said she wants to see the end of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Yavar grew up in Iran and is completing a Ph.D. in Computer Science at Boise State University. Since 1979, Iran has been led by a religious authoritarian regime, the Islamic Republic. Yavar said he’s happy the U.S. and Israel are destroying its infrastructure but fears for his loved ones.

Vahid Malbouby also grew up in Iran and is a biomedical engineering student at Boise State University. He has mixed feelings about the U.S. and Israel’s military campaign.