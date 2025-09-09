© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise stations will be at reduced power due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters. KLCZ in Lewiston and KBSY in Burley are currently experiencing an outage.

Chicago prepares for an influx of federal agents as DHS launches new immigration operation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 9:46 AM MDT

The Homeland Security Department is launching a federal immigration operation in Illinois. DHS is calling it “Operation Midway Blitz,” saying it is in honor of a woman killed by a drunk driver who was an unauthorized immigrant in Illinois. DHS says the operation will target “criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois.”

President Trump has repeatedly threatened to send National Guard troops to the city.

We get the latest from Shia Kapos, reporter at Politico.

