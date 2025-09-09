© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise stations will be at reduced power due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters. KLCZ in Lewiston and KBSY in Burley are currently experiencing an outage.

'Peacemaker': U Thant's grandson tells his grandfather's story in new book

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 9:50 AM MDT
Burmese diplomat and Secretary-General of the United Nations U Thant in his office, U.S., Nov. 19 1968. (Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images)
Burmese diplomat and Secretary-General of the United Nations U Thant in his office, U.S., Nov. 19 1968. (Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images)

In the early 1960s, U Thant, a practicing Buddhist from a remote town in Burma, became the first non-Western secretary-general of the United Nations. He was immediately faced with unfolding crises in Congo, Yemen, Cyprus, India, Pakistan and Cuba.

We talk with Thant’s grandson, historian Thant Myint-U, about how his grandfather’s diplomacy de-escalated conflicts, gave voice to the newly decolonized, and safeguarded the environment. His new book, “Peacemaker: U Thant and the Forgotten Quest for a Just World,” describes his grandfather’s journey to becoming the Cold War era’s preeminent ambassador of peace.

