'Science Under Siege' book details ideological attacks on science

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 9:48 AM MDT
The cover of "Science Under Siege" and co-authors Peter Hotez and Michael Mann. (Courtesy of PublicAffairs, Peter Hotez, Michael Mann)
The cover of "Science Under Siege" and co-authors Peter Hotez and Michael Mann. (Courtesy of PublicAffairs, Peter Hotez, Michael Mann)

The new book “Science Under Siege” details the politically and ideologically motivated attacks on science and what the public and scientific community can do to counter those attacks.

The book is co-authored by Michael Mann, a professor and the director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability, and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and a professor at Baylor College of Medicine. He’s also co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to them about the book.

Here & Now Newsroom

