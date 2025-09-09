© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise stations will be at reduced power due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters. KLCZ in Lewiston and KBSY in Burley are currently experiencing an outage.

White House pushes back on Epstein 'birthday book' revelations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 9:51 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Washington Post reporter Kadia Goba about the fallout from the latest revelations about the one-time friendship between President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein before the former became a politician and the latter became a convicted sex offender.

Congressional Democrats have released a lewd drawing sent by Trump to Epstein for his 50th birthday, which Trump denies drawing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate