COVID vaccine supply is ample, but so is confusion about access
As coverage of this year's crop of COVID boosters hangs in the balance under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership, what is the vaccine supply situation this year?
Copyright 2025 NPR
As coverage of this year's crop of COVID boosters hangs in the balance under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership, what is the vaccine supply situation this year?
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.