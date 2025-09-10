© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise stations will be at reduced power due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters. KLCZ in Lewiston and KBSY in Burley are currently experiencing an outage.

COVID vaccine supply is ample, but so is confusion about access

By Sydney Lupkin
Published September 10, 2025 at 3:30 PM MDT

As coverage of this year's crop of COVID boosters hangs in the balance under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership, what is the vaccine supply situation this year?

Copyright 2025 NPR
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Sydney Lupkin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate