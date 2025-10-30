Anne Frank Memorial fully reopens to new pathway

Community members celebrated the reopening of Boise’s Anne Frank Memorial Wednesday after months of construction.

The majority of the project focused on widening the pathway connecting the memorial to the Boise Greenbelt and arching it along the side of the site.

The previous path led cyclists and others directly into the memorial, sometimes causing issues.

Christina Bruce-Bennion leads the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which oversees the memorial next to its headquarters.

“Here we can learn from the lessons of history, connect them to the present day, and be inspired to build a community that centers dignity and belonging and where human rights are a lived reality for all,” Bruce-Bennion said.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean cut the ribbon at the dedication, saying she’s recently cycled through the new pathway.

“We have taken a special place and made it even more prominent and special in our community and it needs to be prominent. It will always be special, but it must be prominent in these times,” McLean said.

Crews also added safety lights along the new pathway, as well as security cameras throughout the memorial, which has been vandalized in the past with Nazi graffiti.

