What's next now that Trump's 'crime emergency' in D.C. has ended? Residents weigh in
President Trump's crime emergency in Washington, D.C., has ended. But both supporters and critics in D.C. say it will have lasting change.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump's crime emergency in Washington, D.C., has ended. But both supporters and critics in D.C. say it will have lasting change.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.