"Afterlives" By Abdulrazak Gurnah

On today’s program, we talk with Abdulrazak Gurnah, novelist and recipient of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature.

We’re speaking with him today about his latest book, Afterlives. Spanning decades, the novel focuses on the lives of men who fight for the German colonizers who kidnapped and sold them as boys. Returning home to Tanzania after years away, the men find their fates intertwined more tightly than ever, while the shadow of a new war on another continent threatens once again to carry them away.

Abdulrazak Gurnah is the author of ten novels, a number of which have been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. He is on the advisory board of the journal Wasafiri and lives in Canterbury, after retiring as a professor of English at the University of Kent. In 2021, Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.