© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call 208-426-1190 to donate or click here.
Donate Today

This week in science: Mystery dots in space, optical illusions and octopus arms

By Regina G. Barber,
Rachel Carlson
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:32 PM MDT

The regular Short Wave science roundup covers mysterious red dots in space, the neurons behind optical illusions and a study of octopus arms.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate