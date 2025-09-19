© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Hanging death of a student in Mississippi is officially ruled a suicide

By Will Stribling
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:15 PM MDT

A hanging death of a student in Mississippi this week fueled online speculations hat is was a lynching. It was officially ruled a suicide Friday.

