'It's time for people to stand up': Demonstrators protest Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
Demonstrators gathered outside the Hollywood studio where Jimmy Kimmel films his late night show to protest ABC's suspension of the comedian.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Demonstrators gathered outside the Hollywood studio where Jimmy Kimmel films his late night show to protest ABC's suspension of the comedian.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.