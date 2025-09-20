Week in Politics: A government shutdown looms; Charlie Kirk's memorial service
A government shutdown looks increasingly likely at the end of the month, and a memorial service for Charlie Kirk is due to be held in Arizona.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A government shutdown looks increasingly likely at the end of the month, and a memorial service for Charlie Kirk is due to be held in Arizona.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.