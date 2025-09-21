Minnesota lawmakers from across the aisle discuss gun violence and the political climate
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Minnesota lawmakers Lisa Demuth and Erin Murphy about prospects for gun violence legislation in a special session.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Minnesota lawmakers Lisa Demuth and Erin Murphy about prospects for gun violence legislation in a special session.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.