© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Russia revives Soviet-era song contest

By Charles Maynes
Published September 21, 2025 at 3:17 PM MDT

This weekend, more than 20 former Soviet nations competed at Intervision 2025. Putin revived the song contest after Russia was banned from Eurovision in response to its war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Charles Maynes
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Charles Maynes

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate