Inside the ICE facility at Ft. Bliss
The Washington Post obtained a report that found over 60 violations at an ICE detention facility. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Doug MacMillan, who obtained the report, about what it found.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Washington Post obtained a report that found over 60 violations at an ICE detention facility. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Doug MacMillan, who obtained the report, about what it found.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.